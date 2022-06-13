With new developments going in along Russell Street in Balgownie, resident Simon Brown reckons it's time Wollongong City Council put in some footpaths.
"I just counted last week, there's about 50 new townhouses that are just finished or currently under construction and there aren't footpaths anywhere for the kids to get to school, the road being a major connection route between Fairy Meadow and Mount Ousley," Mr Brown said.
He felt the UCI races in September were an ideal time to get to work building footpaths, because a number of roads in and around that suburb will be closed for the event - meaning people will have to walk everywhere.
"The council must be getting a lot of money out of this race. What are the benefits that the local residents will get, who are the ones who are really hosting this?"
A council spokeswoman said footpaths in and around Russell Street did not feature in the draft infrastructure program.
"That said, council has recently resolved to consider a 10-year business plan to accelerate the delivery of footpath infrastructure in the city as part of our 2023 budget process," she said.
"The proximity of schools and educational facilities is considered high priority when planning new footpaths."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
