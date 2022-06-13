Wollongong brews and briskets heading south for Beer BBQ Festival

Wollongong's Five Barrel Brewing is taking their craft beers down south for the Beer and BBQ Festival in Huskisson on June 25.
Their ales and IPA's will be on show alongside delights from Canberra's Capital Brewing, Jervis Bay Brewing, Cupitts Estate, Husky Brewing, Dangerous Ales Big Niles, Stoic, Wayward Brewing and Northern 7th Day Brewery.
A trail of barbecue trucks will be on hand to compliment craft beer with brisket and burgers and includes Nomad BBQ and Kitchen, wood fired American from the Sutherland Shire's Fired Up BBQ, award-winning Black Iron Smokers & BBQ, Wollongong locals 2 Smoking Barrels, Southern Highland's Kielty's Sauces, BC Jerky for flavour packed snacks and for a sweet treat Donut Balls.
The festival is set to kick off at 12pm and continues to late with live music throughout the day, at White Sands Park.
Tickets $15 for adults, children are free - two sessions 12pm to 4pm and 4.30pm to 8pm. Food and beverage priced by stallholders $5-$20.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
