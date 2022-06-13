Free picnic day at Mount Keira helping people deal with loss

A free community picnic this weekend aims to bring people together and help deal with the loss of a loved one or another loss they've endured during the pandemic.
The annual "Our Community Remembers Picnic" is run by Tender Funerals as a welcoming space for people to share their story and join as a community to heal together - whether it's someone dealing with death or the loss of a job.
"Whether they be a loved one; a job or a beloved fur-mily member," organisers said.
"Together as a community our picnic offers families time to create; sing and be involved with cultural ceremonial practices."
People are encouraged to bring a plate of "sacred" food - that is, the favourite food for the person or people they are remembering for the event which kicks off at noon at Mount Keira Girls Scout Camp.
There will also be art making activities including the opportunity to contribute to a mandala of remembrance.
The day's events Include: a spiritual ceremony led by one of Tender's volunteers, Thony; a traditional smoking ceremony by indigenous elder Uncle G, which will lead into an inclusive ceremony of remembrance; the Tender Funeral Choir will lead in song; plus fires will be lit for comfort and warmth, accompanied by hot soup.
The event is free, though people wanting to attend are asked to register via www.evetbrite.com.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
