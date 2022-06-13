Illawarra Mercury
Free picnic day at Mount Keira helping people deal with loss

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
June 13 2022 - 5:30am
FLASHBACK: Some of those involved in the 2020 commemoration which featured singing, didgeridoo playing and a celebration of those people lost.

A free community picnic this weekend aims to bring people together and help deal with the loss of a loved one or another loss they've endured during the pandemic.

