How a drone captured Barrack Point's big, bold waves

For experienced surfers the conditions were challenging, for videographer Paul Wortley they were just perfect.
The swell was super, the waves were wonderful and the conditions were clean at Barrack Point on Monday morning.
All of those factors combined to help him produce a stunning 27-second clip the man who doubles as @dronethegong on Instagram.
Surfers have been hotfooting it to the Illawarra over the past few days as conditions have produced impressive waves up and down the coast.
Mr Wortley said about 20 surfers were in the water and even more people watching, creating an "almost stadium-like event".
Hazardous surf conditions are forecast to continue into Tuesday and people are advised to stay well away from the surf and surf-exposed areas.
Rock fishers should avoid rock platforms exposed to the ocean, while boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should look at changing or delaying their trip.
The Bureau of Meteorology says the conditions are likely to persist for coming days.
