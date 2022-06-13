The search for a possible paraglider who reportedly crashed into the water off Woonona on Saturday has been suspended.
Emergency services began searching the Illawarra coastline on Saturday, following reports a 'downed paraglider' came into the water 200 metres off Woonona Beach.
Advertisement
Polair, the Westpac lifesaver chopper and the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter took to the skies on Saturday while lifesavers from three clubs on jet skis and in IRBs, Wollongong City Council, Marine Rescue and Marine Area Command.
The multi-agency search was scaled back on Saturday afternoon and was relaunched early Sunday morning, but no-one was found.
NSW Police confirmed on Monday the search has concluded, and added local water police will continue to monitor the situation.
A spokesperson confirmed police have contacted local skydiving and paragliding companies, and said at this stage, there have been no reports of a missing person.
If fresh information comes to light, further searches will continue.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.