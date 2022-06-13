Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Search for possible paraglider off Woonona called off, water police will continue to monitor

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 13 2022 - 2:28am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The search for a possible paraglider who reportedly crashed into the water off Woonona on Saturday has been suspended.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.