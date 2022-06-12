Illawarra Mercury
Bureau of Meteorology issues severe weather warning for damaging surf in Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 13 2022 - 2:11am, first published June 12 2022 - 10:20pm
Waves above five metres are possible along Illawarra beaches on Monday as a powerful swell hits the NSW coastline, with high tides above two metres expected later this week.

