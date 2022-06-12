Waves above five metres are possible along Illawarra beaches on Monday as a powerful swell hits the NSW coastline, with high tides above two metres expected later this week.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning as very heavy surf could lead to localised damage and coastal erosion, and beach conditions could be dangerous.
People are advised to stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas.
The potential for this damaging surf is likely to ease on Monday afternoon, but hazardous surf conditions are could continue into Tuesday.
Rock fishers should avoid rock platforms exposed to the ocean, while boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should look at changing or delaying their trip.
Meanwhile, a high tide of 1.82 metres on Sunday evening saw the inundation of the Austinmer Beach car park.
On Monday night the tide is expected to peak at 1.94 metres, while on Wednesday night high tide will reach 2.07 metres.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
