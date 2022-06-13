Socceroos win penalty shootout to reach World Cup finals

The Socceroos have qualified for a fifth-straight World Cup after penalty shootout win over Peru in their intercontinental play-off in Qatar.
Substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was the hero, making the winning save as Australia won the shootout 5-4 after the match finished 0-0 after extra-time.
With the game locked at 0-all and destined for penalties after extra-time, Coach Graham Arnold replaced first-choice goalkeeper, and skipper, Mat Ryan with Sydney FC's Andrew Redmayne.
"I am just so proud of the players," Arnold said. "Really no one knows what these boys have been through to get here, it was so hard, the whole campaign. The way they stuck at it, the way they committed themselves, brilliant."
It caps a remarkable few weeks for Illawarra-born defender Kye Rowles.
He played a rock-solid role in the tense victory against Peru in Qatar, having more than proved his worth days ago in the qualifier against the United Arab Emirates.
All that comes on top of Rowles' trip to last year's Olympic Games in Tokyo with the Olyroos.
And if all that wasn't enough, Rowles signed a three-year deal with Scottish club Hearts of Midlothian, based in Edinburgh.
Australia will now face Denmark, France and Tunisia at November's World Cup in Qatar.
