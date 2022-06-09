Within reach of a place at the World Cup, it's been a whirlwind few weeks for Illawarra-born defender Kye Rowles.
A do-or-die World Cup qualifier against the United Arab Emirates in Qatar was a long way from the beaches of Kiama for Socceroos defender Kye Rowles.
Just days after making his debut for Australia in last week's friendly against Jordan, the 23-year-old was thrust into Graham Arnold's starting line-up for the must-win game at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.
With Trent Sainsbury (knee) ruled out, Rowles was given the nod to partner Bailey Wright in the heart of Australia's defence as the Socceroos moved within one game of a fifth-straight World Cup with a 2-1 win.
It continues a stellar rise for Rowles which started with a trip to last year's Olympic Games in Tokyo with the Olyroos.
Continuing his remarkable journey, Rowles announced a three-year deal with Scottish club Hearts of Midlothian, based in Edinburgh.
It brings about the end of his time at Central Coast, where he reached the FFA Cup final and the A-League Men's finals series, where Rowles was a key part of coach Nick Montgomery's line-up.
Before he was selected for Australia's crucial World Cup play-off matches, Rowles even managed to sneak in an appearance for the A-League's All Stars against Spanish giants Barcelona in front of 80,000 fans at Accor Stadium.
On Sunday, Rowles was presented with his Socceroos cap in the team's camp in Doha by Socceroos legend Tim Cahill.
The good news kept coming on Thursday with Scottish Premiership club Hearts confirming they'd signed Rowles on a three-year deal, where he'll join fellow Socceroo Nathaniel Atkinson and another countryman in Cam Devlin.
"It's been a pretty hectic couple of weeks for sure," Rowles told AAP.
"I'm just embracing it as it comes."
While Rowles' selection in Arnold's starting XI for the UAE game raised some eyebrows, especially with the more experienced Milos Degenek on the bench, his performance impressed Socceroos captain and goalkeeper Maty Ryan.
With Arnold expecting Sainsbury to be available for Tuesday's (AEST) winner-take-all inter-continental play-off against Peru, whether Rowles is trusted with another start remains unclear.
After his past year, however, it's unsurprising that Rowles is backing himself to deliver if chosen.
"There's that much competition within the group so everyone's got to be at their best and then it gets picked on performances in games and in training as well," Rowles said. "We'll be ready."
Tuesday (4am AEST)
AUSTRALIA v PERU
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Qatar
TV: Live on Network 10
Winner to play in Group D against France, Denmark and Tunisia.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
