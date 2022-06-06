Illawarra Socceroos greats have backed the current generation to create their own piece of history by qualifying for the World Cup.
Australia meet the United Arab Emirates in Doha on Wednesday morning (AEST), a one-off playoff game to stay in the hunt for the tournament in Qatar in November and December.
Scott Chipperfield, now coaching Tarrawanna in the Illawarra Premier League, played in the famous 2005 qualifier against Uruguay, which broke the long World Cup drought for Australia.
"We had to do it the hard way and I think they can too," he said. "With all the COVID restrictions, it's been difficult for all teams, but the Socceroos have to embrace what's in front of them now, there's still a real opportunity there.
"The Asian nations are only getting stronger all the time, but we've shown in Australia that we can bring out our best when it's toughest."
Back in 2005, Guus Hiddink made an early change to bring Harry Kewell on in the first half, leading to Marco Bresciano's goal which levelled the tie at 1-all, before the penalty shoot-out against Uruguay where goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer was outstanding and John Aloisi sealed it from the spot.
While they're without Tom Rogic, Chipperfield believes Aaron Mooy will provide the spark to overcome the UAE and set Australia on course for a showdown against Peru on June 13, where the winner will book a World Cup ticket.
"He just has that quality and creativity that the Socceroos have lacked during the qualifying," he said.
"It can be hard this time of year, when you've finished the club season and haven't been playing regularly.
"But like with Harry (in 2005), the great players make things happen."
Wollongong Wolves coach Luke Wilkshire played in the famous 3-1 win over Japan at the 2006 World Cup and again in the controversial 1-nil round-of-16 loss to eventual champions Italy.
Wilkshire is confident Socceroos coach Graham Arnold will make the most of the back to the wall situation.
"I've spoken to Arnie and the players are well aware of what it means to football in Australia and the country as a whole," he said.
"The history is important, but we'll have to get our set piece right, be physical on the ball and take our chances."
Asian playoff
Wednesday, 4am (AEST)
AUSTRALIA v UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
TV: Live on Network Ten
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
