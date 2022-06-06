Shellharbour's Travis Smyth will join the controversial Greg Norman LIV Invitational Event this week, after qualifying at a tournament in England on Monday (AEST).
Smyth finished second behind Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent after a thrilling finish at the International Series, with both securing spots at the A$34.68 million ($25 million) breakaway competition, which features 48 players divided into four teams.
Top US star Dustin Johnson will headline the rebel event, amid threats of players being kicked off the PGA tours if they compete.
After picking up more than A$300,000 this week, the Saudi Arabian-backed invitational could be his biggest pay day yet, with no cut in the tournament and minimum earnings of more than A$160,000.
Smyth made bogey on the 18th hole, to finish at 11-under, as Vincent made a two-metre par to seal victory.
"(An) awesome week. Coming into the week I just really wanted to play solid," Smyth said. "I did not have any expectations. If you could have said at the start of the week I was going to finish second and had a chance to win. I would have taken it. It was a lot of fun, I learned a lot, and I can't wait to be in the position again."
The first event of the series will be played in London, but backed by Norman and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. It has attracted a lot of criticism, both in terms of the Saudi Arabia's human rights record and because it is not aligned with any international tour.
It will feature teams and individual performances, as part of a 54-hole competition with no cut and shotgun starts from each hole, starting on Friday (AEST).
"Its going to be a fun week!" a statement from Smyth's management Contender Sports wrote.
There are eight proposed LIV International events, four in the United States of America, as well as one in Thailand, another in Saudi Arabia and also at the Trump National Golf Club in England.
Ranked 395 in the world, Smyth's breakthrough victory came at the 2017 Northern Territory PGA.
