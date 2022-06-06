Caitlin Cooper's international class shone through just when the Stingrays needed it most.
After blowing a number of great chances, the Illawarra NSW Women's National Premier League team was left deadlocked with the Emerging Newcastle Jets.
Advertisement
That was until Sheridan Gallagher's cross was met by Cooper at the back post in the 92nd minute, to secure a 2-1 win at Sydney's Seymour Shaw Park.
The former Matildas defender is using her experience in an attacking role this season and it paid off.
"It was a good cross and she showed she's such a great player to volley it home," coach Anthony Guido said.
"We battled hard all afternoon, we had our chances and we dominated possession.
"We had to fight to the end to get it done, but it just shows the character of the group to find a winner.
"Newcastle played well, they're a young group and they challenged us."
Claire Adams opened the scoring for the Jets before half-time, before Bronte Pyke responded in the 58th minute.
Michelle Brown was a standout for the Stingrays in the midfield, while , Pyke was among their best in defence and Chloe Middleton and Cooper also worked tirelessly.
"Caitlin has played in an attacking role and been successful for the (Western Sydney) Wanderers, you can put her anywhere and she'll make it work," Guido said.
The Rays are missing top-level goalkeeper Sian McLaren, with Sophie Emery returning to the first team with the gloves.
Their second win of the season boosts Illawarra's finals hopes, but they face their biggest challenge yet against the high-flying Northern Tigers on Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers are unbeaten with five wins and four draws.
"It's going to be tough and we'll have to take our chances," Guido said. "Hopefully we can build some momentum now."
Meanwhile, Coniston will be desperate to bounce back in the Illawarra Premier League when they tackle Cringila on Tuesday night at JJ Kelly Park. Coniston went down 1-nil to league-leading Tarrawanna on Saturday, while Cringila suffered a 2-nil defeat to Bulli.
Sunday (5pm)
Advertisement
NORTHERN TIGERS v ILLAWARRA STINGRAYS
North Turramurra Recreation Area
Ladder: Northern Tigers 19, Sydney University 17, Macarthur Rams 16, Sydney Olympic 14, Blacktown Spartans 14, Manly United 12, Blacktown City 11, APIA Leichhardt 11, Illawarra Stingrays 8, NWS Spirit 4, Football NSW Institute 3, Emerging Jets 1.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.