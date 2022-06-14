Tallawarra switches on the power to avoid blackouts

The Tallawarra power plant has doubled production to stave off risks of blackouts in the Illawarra and elsewhere in the state.
It follows on from Queensland narrowly avoiding blackouts as Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) stepped in to order power stations to increase their output.
A spokesman for EnergyAustralia said of late Tallawarra had been running at more than double its normal operations.
With a capacity of 435 megawatts, Tallawarra usually runs at around 20 per cent of that.
But so far this year, it's around 60 per cent - and it reached around 75 per cent in May.
"Overall costs for supplying power have increased for many reasons," an EnergyAustralia spokesman said.
"Despite this, EnergyAustralia is working with AEMO, and doing all we can to supply our customers with reliable power and help to keep the lights on.
"We are working with the regulators to ensure our plants are operating when required."
In Queensland, the AEMO had predicted an energy shortfall, where demand exceeded the reserve supply, on Monday.
The same predicted shortages are expected in Queensland and NSW for Tuesday night.
But an AEMO spokesman could not confirm whether the possibility of blackouts would spread to further in the week.
"We're working hard today to encourage more generators to supply electricity into the NSW market as we get closer to the evening peak demand," the AEMO spokesman said.
"But it's too early to us for comment on the market conditions for the next few days."
Part of the problem has been breakdowns and maintenance outages at several coal-fired power stations, which had resulted in less electricity being generated across the board.
On Tuesday morning, the AEMO set a price cap of $300 a megawatt hour for NSW consumers, which will remain in place until at least Wednesday morning.
As a result some generators had "revised their market availability" - changed how much electricity they chose to provide - which is likely to further contribute to "forecast supply shortfalls".
"Supply reserve shortfalls are currently forecast in Queensland and NSW this evening - approximately 5pm to 9pm," the regulator said on Tuesday morning.
"AEMO has issued market notices to encourage more generation at these times.
"AEMO will take further actions to improve electricity reserves, including directing generators into the market, which helped meet electricity shortfalls in Queensland and NSW [on Monday]."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
