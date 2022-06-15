What is planned for Corrimal Cokeworks development?

While Wollongong City Council has passed a plan for the Corrimal Cokeworks site, it doesn't mean construction of the project is about to start.
In fact, there are still a number of steps before shovels can hit the dirt on the project that contains 550 apartments and townhouses.
At the last council meeting a site-specific development control plan was approved.
Rather than giving the green light for the developers to start work, the DCP outlines how the project needs to be designed to conform to both the Local Environment Plan and state rules.
It was created using feedback from stakeholders and the community; for instance, a proposal to remove a planned dog park in the site was reversed last week after the public voiced their concerns.
"Council's priority has always been on getting this process right from the get-go," Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"Like the former cokeworks themselves, this redevelopment process has a long history to it, and we've worked hard to keep our community involved from start to finish.
"This has included consultation with the local Aboriginal community members to acknowledge and understand the cultural significance of the site and broader area.
"We've taken their feedback onboard and now updated the DCP chapter to include a number of specific objectives and controls that consider the cultural significance of the land."
Other updates to the DCP include a reduction in parking rates on the site, following a Transport for NSW submission encouraging council to promote "active transport options" given the proximity to Corrimal station.
Also, the cokeworks development needs to reach agreement with Sydney Water after it put forward the idea that on-site recycling and reuse of water should be considered.
The size of any retail within the site will also be restricted to reflect the primacy of the existing Corrimal town centre.
As with all projects, a development application for the Corrimal Cokeworks needs to be lodged with council, which will then consider its specific merits and whether it adheres to the DCP already mapped out.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
