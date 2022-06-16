Wollongong police search for wanted man

Wollongong police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Troy Manton, 36, is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for alleged break and enter and assault offences.
Advertisement
Police describe Manton as as being of Aboriginal appearance, between 170cm and 180cm tall, with a muscular build, shaved head and brown eyes.
He also has a back tattoo of two pistols and script, 'Brothers in Arms'.
Manton is known to frequent the Wollongong, Maroubra and the Far South Coast areas.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact Wollongong Police Station on (02) 4226 7899 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.