Outsiders: the despair mental health patients feel in Wollongong's ED

ISLHD has worked with its partner organisations to prevent the need for presentation to the emergency department with innovations like the MHAPP. NSW Police, Ambulance and mental health clinicians work hand-in-hand to help people during a mental health crisis in the community by providing emergency access to mental health advice and assessment. One of the key aims of the program is to prevent presentations to the ED and link consumers with more appropriate care in the community. MHAPP has been expanded into Shellharbour and the Shoalhaven after successfully being launched in Wollongong and Lake Illawarra in 2020.