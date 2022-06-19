Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Updated

Illawarra League: Collies, Wests too classy for game rivals

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 19 2022 - 8:27am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BLITZ: Collegians ran in four unanswered tries in the second half a 30-4 win over Helensburgh. Picture: Anna Warr

Collegians and Wests hold firm to the top two spots on the ladder after seeing off spirited challenges from Helensburgh and De La Salle respectively on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.