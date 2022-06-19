24 photos from Shellharbour Rocks the Marina

Shellharbour Rocks the Marina kept The Waterfront at Shell Cove full of tunes on Saturday.
It wasn't just the talent that kept everyone smiling but the weather made sure it was enjoyed to the max.
The action wasn't just along The Waterfront's stunning boardwalk, the 30-strong line-up took their inside to the restaurants, cafes and bars.
It was a family affair that meant the bean bags were in high demand and the Little Big Stage, especially with B-Boy Ill Will, was particularly popular.
Photographer Sylvia Liber was there. Check out her photos here.
