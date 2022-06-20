Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

What about us? Wollongong Wolves call for inclusive plan to use St George Illawarra Dragons $50m facility

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated June 20 2022 - 9:47am, first published 5:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Next move: Wolves' Josh Macdonald. Picture: Robert Peet

The Wollongong Wolves have urged NRL counterpart St George Illawarra to keep the door open to the A-League aspirants using a new $50 million high performance centre.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.