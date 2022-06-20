The Wollongong Wolves have urged NRL counterpart St George Illawarra to keep the door open to the A-League aspirants using a new $50 million high performance centre.
On Friday, the NSW Government and the NRL announced a deal in this year's state budget for funding to build the state-of-the-art facility, to be built at the former Wolves home ground Brandon Park, now the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus.
The development ensures the long-term future of the Dragons, who became a joint venture of St George and the Illawarra Steelers in 1999, providing a new centre of excellence training base away from WIN Stadium.
But Wolves chief executive Strebre Delovski said as part of the community guarantees to the region, the high performance centre should be made available to other high-level sports.
"It is great that our region is facility a centre of this standard," he told the Mercury.
"If it is being built for the Dragons with that funding, then that's fine, but there is an opportunity for others like ourselves to be involved.
"The Dragons, the (NBL club) Hawks and the Wolves are the elite teams and we'd love to be able to capitalise on the opportunity and make the most of the investment.
"It's the old Brandon Park, we need a home of football in this region and if we are to get an A-League team in the future, these are the types of facilities we need available."
The Illawarra Hawks could also be involved in discussions about using the new high performance centre, after decades at the much-loved but out-dated Snakepit at Beaton Park.
The proposed UOW project includes multi-purpose spaces for the community, university and other stakeholders' use, including two full-sized training fields, amenities for the Dragons NRL and NRLW endeavours, a community classroom, research and education spaces, lecture theatre, an extensive gym, media studio and aquatic recovery facilities. NRL rivals the Bulldogs and Parramatta will also have centre of excellence plans delivered in a $113m plan over four years.
In his weekly Mercury column, former A-League champion Jacob Timpano said "there are plenty of examples of how it could work" to host the Wolves as well as Dragons.
""The Wolves and Dragons both play at WIN Stadium," he said.
"Sydney FC, the Roosters, Swans and Waratahs all operate out of Moore Park and the Sydney Football Stadium and Sydney Cricket Ground."
