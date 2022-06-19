Wolves still living on the edge with late Kanaizumi equaliser

The Wolves have done it again.
Their drama-charged season continued at Albert Butler Memorial Park on Sunday when defender Banri Kanaizumi turned on to his left foot from a back-post cross to nail a 94th minute equaliser in a 2-all draw against APIA Leichhardt.
It was only last week when Darcy Madden smashed the ball into the net from a similar situation in the final seconds of a 1-all draw against Sydney Olympic.
Kanaizumi's goal came after Nikola Djordjevic was sent off for a second red card after Leichhardt went ahead in the second half.
The results show the Wolves can still have an impact in the NSW National Premier League this season, following the disappointment of being knocked out of the Australia Cup by North West Sydney Spirit, in a dramatic penalty shootout.
Yianni Nicolaou opened the scoring to hand Leichhardt a deserved lead, before Lachlan Scott replied from the penalty spot to make it 1-all at half-time.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
