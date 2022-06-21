Multi-agency search near Bulli called off

For the second time in a fortnight emergency services searched waters near Bulli after reports of a possible person in distress.
Reports of a person possibly in the water somewhere between between Sandon Point and Bulli prompted a multi-agency search shortly after 5:15pm on Tuesday evening.
Wollongong Police District attended scene, and the Surf Life Saving emergency callout team was activated to provide further assistance with the search.
Lifesavers conducted a land search, and an infared FLIR camera was used to detect body heat to scan the surf zone for anyone in distress.
A NSW Marine Rescue vessel from Port Kembla was also deployed to provide additional assistance searching offshore.
The search lasted for 90 minutes.
It was called off with no one located, or sighted in distress.
Surf Life Saving Illawarra confirmed at this stage, no one has been reported missing.
The incident comes on the back off the suspected paraglider crash into water off Woonona Surf Club earlier this month.
Then emergency services, including three helicopters at one stage, searched for what was believed to be a paraglider which was reported to have ditched into the water.
The search continued for a couple of days before it was eventually scaled back without ever having found anyone.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
