Tell us your stories to help make a change: Editorial

Today the Illawarra Mercury is asking our readers to tell us about their experiences in Wollongong Hospital Emergency Department.
Over the last few months, we've written many stories about the local health care system.
Advertisement
Each story brings more healthcare workers and patients with stories, but the experiences of an ED doctor earlier this week got an unexpected reaction.
The Mercury was approached by healthcare workers across a range of departments, patients and members of the public.
They told us to keep telling these stories and digging until change happened.
We've taken those messages as a cry for help. The people of the Illawarra are telling us that the system must change. It is broken with no light at the end tunnel provided by the state budget.
Our role as a news publication is to give a voice to our readers. We do this in a multitude of ways, but it starts with a conversation and is built on a basis of trust.
Trust our team to tell your stories.
We'll treat your experiences with dignity without looking for political gain.
Our only aim is to bring about positive change for our hardworking health workers and the people of the Illawarra.
You can tell your story by filling out this form.
You can also email us at cos@illawarramercury.com.au, message our Facebook page or send us an old-fashioned letter.
- Gayle Tomlinson
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.