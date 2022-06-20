Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Wollongong doctor sounds alarm after ED patient waits three days for a bed

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 20 2022 - 9:41am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not coping: The emergency department consultant, who has worked in hospitals for almost 20 years, told the Mercury some staff had already left and others were thinking about following them out the door.

A fed up Wollongong emergency department doctor has called out the "dangerous" conditions facing his patients, after 10 people were left waiting for beds for more than 24 hours in a single shift last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.