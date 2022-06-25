Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Fee waiver boosts outdoor dining in the Illawarra

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
June 25 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Help: Good Times Only co-owner Luke Symons at Dagwood's outdoor area, which took advantage of Wollongong City Council's waiver of outdoor dining fees. Picture: Adam McLean.

Not having to pay fees for outdoor dining really helped Dagwood make it through the pandemic, said co-owner Luke Symons.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.