Celebrate Star Wars Day in Wollongong with axe-throwing and blue milk cocktails

A long time ago in a galaxy far far away (actually not so far away), Battle Axe and Breakout Bar have partnered together for a special event.
The Star Wars Day Eve event, on Friday, May 3, will feature mini-games, dressing up and a themed cocktail menu - oh and you'll get to throw some axes.
The night is a precursor to Star Wars Day which originates from the pun "May the Fourth be with you," from the Star Wars catchphrase "May the Force be with you."
Owners Matt Evans and Chloe Lyttle say Battle Axe loves doing themed events and this date to celebrate was marked on their calendars for a while.
"We're just lifelong fans, we were raised on Star Wars," Mr Evans said.
"We have a life-sized Jar Jar Binks statue in our house that is holding a baby Yoda, so very polarizing," Ms Lyttle said.
"The most loved and most hated characters together at last," Mr Evans said.
While it may be controversial to call Grogu (or Baby Yoda) the most hated character, Battle Axe will be bringing their Jar Jar Binks statue to the night for everyone to marvel at and appreciate.
Battle Axe will set their four lanes up with different mini-games, with a Star Wars personality quiz to determine your force alignment, navigating the Millennium Falcon through the Kessel Run, stormtrooper target practice and finally destroying the Death Star.
There will also be a best Chewbacca impression competition so fans can imitate their favourite Wookie.
For those who have wanted to give Battle Axe a try, this is the perfect opportunity according to Mr Evans.
"This is like a come and try, it's super cheap $30 for an hour and then you kick on to Breakout afterwards and get a free cocktail.
"You can come by yourself or with friends for a little sample and see if you like and then come for a proper session later."
Breakout Bar will be serving four themed cocktails as part of the event and is becoming Chalmun's Spaceport Cantina for the night.
For anyone with dreams of trying the iconic Blue Milk, you are in luck, as it will be served for those brave enough to try it.
There will be three sessions on the night, beginning at 7pm, with prizes for "whoever destroys the Death Star the best" and who can score the most points in stormtrooper target practice.
