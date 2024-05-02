Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Celebrate Star Wars Day in Wollongong with axe-throwing and blue milk cocktails

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated May 2 2024 - 4:28pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Lyttle and Matt Evans from Battle Axe Bar getting into character ahead of their Star Wars event. Picture by Adam McLean
Chloe Lyttle and Matt Evans from Battle Axe Bar getting into character ahead of their Star Wars event. Picture by Adam McLean

A long time ago in a galaxy far far away (actually not so far away), Battle Axe and Breakout Bar have partnered together for a special event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.