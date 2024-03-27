Channel your inner Gimli with this Tolkien-themed axe throwing event

The axes have been forged and the dressing up box raided for an epic Lord of the Rings themed event hitting Wollongong.
In celebration of the day Frodo and Sam made it to Mount Doom (March 25 for those who can't tell their Stings from their Glamdrings) Battle Axe and Breakout Bar have partnered to bring Middle Earth to the Illawarra.
It all kicks off at 7pm on March 28, with three sessions on the night.
As part of the event, Battle Axe will be showcasing four mini-games across their four axe throwing lanes - and they are all inspired by the movies.
In lane one participants will re-create Bilbo's encounter with Gollum deep in the Misty Mountains. It includes a trivia and riddle-based game in line with Riddles in the Dark the chapter from The Hobbit.
In lane two the focus is Fellowship of the Rings and in a game inspired by the Doors of Durin participants will have to spell out 'friend' in Elvish to win.
Lane three is inspired by The Two Towers and is all about Legolas and Gimli's orc-killing competition.
The final lane will be a cooperative game with Sam and Frodo helping each other up Mount Doom before destroying the One Ring.
Co-owner of Battle Axe Chloe Lyttle says the event is a celebration of the world Tolkien created.
"Matt, one of the owners is a massive Lord of the Rings nerd," Ms Lyttle said.
"The extended box set is a must feature and a yearly event."
Ms Lyttle says it's hard to pick which mini-game she is most excited for.
"I mean personally, I love a good trivia, but I have to say, nothing is going to beat dropping the ring into Mount Doom for me."
As part of the event, patrons will receive a free, themed, welcome drink from Breakout Bar on arrival after their axe-throwing session is complete.
Dressing up is encouraged with honourable mentions for those wearing the best costumes.
"If someone rocks up as Gollum they're winning hands down," Ms Lyttle said.
Owner Matt Evans will also be on hand as Saruman for uruk-hai face painting as well.
The event will serve as a good taste test for those who are unsure about axe throwing.
A regular session lasts two hours where each session of this themed event will run for just one.
"This is a great sampler for axe throwing, it's a small quick session, really just getting you the basics and having a fun time."
Tickets are available at Battle Axe's website.
For those who want to live like a hobbit though, well there are options.
