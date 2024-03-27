Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Channel your inner Gimli with this Tolkien-themed axe throwing event

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated March 27 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
L-R: Matt Evans, Stewart Reeve, Chloe Lyttle of Battle Axe who will be hosting a Lord of the Rings event on March 28. Picture by Robert Peet
L-R: Matt Evans, Stewart Reeve, Chloe Lyttle of Battle Axe who will be hosting a Lord of the Rings event on March 28. Picture by Robert Peet

The axes have been forged and the dressing up box raided for an epic Lord of the Rings themed event hitting Wollongong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.