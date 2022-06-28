Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UOW student explains how 500-hour unpaid work placements impact international students

By Zaina Sayeda
Updated June 28 2022 - 9:34pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sanjoli Banerjee feels economically disadvantaged, having to balance placement, study and paid work. Picture: Anna Warr

Extensive work placements and internships are financially impacting international students as they struggle to keep up with inflation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.