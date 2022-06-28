Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bus driver charged after Crown St fatality

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated June 28 2022 - 2:13am, first published 2:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene on Crown Street on Monday morning. Picture: Anna Warr

A bus driver has been charged after a fatal crash on lower Crown Street on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.