Bus driver charged after Crown St fatality

A bus driver has been charged after a fatal crash on lower Crown Street on Monday morning.
The accident happened about 10am near the Corrimal Street intersection.
The pedestrian - a 68-year-old woman - was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to Wollongong Hospital, however she died a short time later.
The bus driver was uninjured and taken to Wollongong Hospital for mandatory testing.
Later that afternoon police charged a 32-year-old man at Wollongong Police Station.
He will face a number of charges: dangerous driving occasioning death; drive manner dangerous; and negligent driving occasioning death.
He was granted conditional bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Police investigations into the incident are continuing.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
