Assault after passer-by intervenes in domestic fight in Wollongong CBD: Police

Updated June 26 2022 - 9:22pm, first published June 25 2022 - 11:57pm
Crime scene: The site of the alleged assault on Sunday morning.

A man who allegedly attacked his partner on a Wollongong street in the very early hours of Sunday is in a critical condition after another man stepped in to protect the woman, police have been told.

