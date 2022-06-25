A man who allegedly attacked his partner on a Wollongong street in the very early hours of Sunday is in a critical condition after another man stepped in to protect the woman, police have been told.
Emergency services were called to Market Street just before 2.30am to reports of a passer-by intervening in a domestic-related fight.
Witnesses told police a 34-year-old Unanderra man stepped in when a 49-year-old man allegedly assaulted his 33-year-old female partner.
A fight then broke out between the two men, during which the older man was allegedly punched and fell to the ground, hitting his head on the roadway.
Ambulance crews took the injured Shell Cove man to Wollongong Hospital where on Sunday morning he was reported to be in a critical but stable condition.
The younger man who was at the scene was arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station but was later released without charge.
Police inquiries are continuing.
On Sunday morning police had taped off Market Street between Regent and Richardson streets to conduct forensic investigations.
Police are appealing for any one else who may have witnessed the events to come forward. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers or Wollongong Police on 1800 333 000.
