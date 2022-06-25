A man was denied bail in Wollongong Court on Saturday, charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing a knife in public and driving while suspended.
Benn De Hossen was refused bail by Registrar Peter Ritchie.
It is expected he will appear in court on Monday.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
