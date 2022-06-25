Illawarra Mercury
Man refused bail in Wollongong Court over firearms, knife charge

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated June 25 2022 - 6:45am, first published 5:59am
Police tape. Picture:File image

A man was denied bail in Wollongong Court on Saturday, charged with possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing a knife in public and driving while suspended.

