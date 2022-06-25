A man is in a critical but stable condition in Wollongong Hospital after an alleged assault early on Sunday morning in Wollongong.
Emergency services were called to Market Street just before 2.30am after reports of a passer-by intervening in a domestic-related fight.
Witnesses told police a 34-year-old Unanderra man intervened when a 49-year-old man allegedly assaulted his 33-year-old female partner.
A fight then broke out between the two men, during which the older man was allegedly punched and fell to the ground, hitting his head on the roadway.
Ambulance crews took the injured Shell Cove man to Wollongong hospital where on Sunday morning he was reported to be in a critical but stable condition.
The younger man who was at the scene was arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station.
Police enquiries are continuing.
On Sunday morning police had taped off Market Street between Regent Street and Richardson Street to conduct forensic investigations.
