Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Police have found Anthony Skinner, last seen on Crown Street safe and well

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated June 25 2022 - 10:23pm, first published June 24 2022 - 10:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing man Anthony Skinner. Picure:NSW Police

A 28-year-old man missing from Wollongong has been found safe and well.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.