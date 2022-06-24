A 28-year-old man missing from Wollongong has been found safe and well.
Anthony Skinner was last seen in Wollongong at 2.30pm on Thursday.
Advertisement
After enquiries, police located the man at 6pm Saturday near Wollongong.
Earlier: Police officers are appealing for help from the public to find 28-year-old Anthony Skinner, who was last seen on Crown Street, Wollongong, about 2.30pm on Thursday 23 June 2022.
He is known to frequent the Wollongong, Keiraville and Dapto areas and may be driving a 2007 Mazda 3 with NSW registration CEX05Q, Police say.
Although, police have reason to believe that Anthony may have been in the Penrith area, between 3pm and 4pm on Friday.
He is described as being of Aboriginal/ Torres Strait Islander appearance, approximately 165 to 170cm tall, of solid build, with short black hair, beard and moustache.
Anyone with information about Anthony's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.