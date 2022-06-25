The Matildas' road to the 2023 World Cup continues against Spain in a friendly in the early hours of Sunday.
And with Figtree's Mackenzie Hawkesby in the squad there's more reason than ever to set that alarm for a tad earlier on Sunday.
Hawkesby is among leads the hot young talent promoted to Tony Gustavsson's squad for two international friendlies in Europe, first against Spain then Portugal three days later.
Sam Kerr, Steph Catley, Alanna Kennedy, Caitlin Foord, Kyah Simon and Mary Fowler are among those rested, while Ellie Carpenter is injured and out of action.
"It's so exciting to play against a top team like Spain, you don't get opportunities like this often. It's huge playing in friendlies like this leading into the World Cup" the 22-year-old Hawkesby said.
"I think everything you do now is all about the World Cup. It's a real opportunity to try to impress.
"Now I'm here, I'm really excited to show Tony and the girls what I'm made of, and hopefully do everything I can to retain a position for the next camp."
Hawkesby, who was named Sydney FC'splayer of the season, is in line to make her Australian debut in the Matildas first match against Spain.
Spain sits in seventh on the FIFA ranking, five spots ahead of the Aussies.
All the match action, live and free on Network 10.
You can catch all the action on 10 from 5am AEST onwards, with kick-off scheduled for 5:30am AEST.
The game will also be available via 10 Play and Paramount+.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
