NSW Sky Blues halves Kirra Dibb, Rachael Pearson impress in Women's State of Origin

Melanie Dinjaski
Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 25 2022 - 7:52am, first published 7:45am
NSW Sky Blues halfback Rachael Pearson. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Sky Blues five-eighth Kirra Dibb made an unforgettable return to Women's State of Origin, her pivotal performance in the halves alongside Dragons no.7 Rachael Pearson guiding NSW to a 20-14 victory over Queensland in Canberra on Friday night.

