The Transport Union is calling for a permanent solution to temporary bus waiting areas in the Wollongong CBD after a woman was struck and killed by a bus on Crown Street on Monday.
The 68-year-old woman was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being taken to Wollongong Hospital, where she died a short time later.
The bus driver was charged at Wollongong Police Station over the accident.
In June, the bus layover parking bay changed from Marine Drive to on-street locations around Wollongong CBD while road work is carried out for the UCI cycling finish line.
After the race, the precinct will be turned into a car park.
The State Transport Workers Union criticised the move last month, calling it a "half-arsed" fix with no permanent solution in sight.
While TWU NSW State Secretary Richard Olsen said the union is uncertain whether the change had any role in the tragic fatality, they will be calling for action.
"While we don't know for certain if the relocation of the bus waiting area played a role in the accident, the TWU will be contacting the Minister and Wollongong council seeking a permanent solution as a matter of urgency," Mr Olsen said.
"We still don't know the full details of what happened on Monday, and may not for some time as the investigation continues," he said.
A Wollongong City Council spokesperson said Transport for NSW was responsible for the location change of the bus layover in the city centre.
Wollongong council is working with Transport for NSW and bus operators towards a long-term solution for the bus layover location and to minimise the impact of the changes, the spokesperson said.
"We have discussed feedback about the bus layover change with many local residents and businesses in the CBD."
Comments from residents and businesses regarding noise, emissions, parking and property access, and a community petition have been provided to Transport for NSW for review, the spokesperson said.
The Transport Workers Union and Wollongong City Council both expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the pedestrian.
Police are investigating the accident.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
