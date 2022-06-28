Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Business List

Bulli-based social enterprise The Eve Project will close its doors in the Illawarra

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated June 29 2022 - 10:38pm, first published June 28 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Eve Project co-founders Helen Dwyer and Lisa Brooke. Picture:Lewis Brooke

It's the end of an era for women's social enterprise 'The Eve Project', which will be closing it's doors in the Illawarra this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.