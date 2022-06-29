The iconic Harlem Globetrotters will bring their outrageous brand of basketball to the Wollongong Entertainment Centre on Monday.
Wollongong basketballl fans will be treated to a wild line-up of tricks after the players bagged several World Records last year.
Advertisement
The Globetrotters are known for their gravity-defying Guinness World Record attempts, from blindfolded slam-dunks to 30-metre bounce shots.
Audiences can expect a new slum-dunk contest, quirky on-court characters and even the possibility of being pulled onto the court.
The Mercury caught up with Julian 'Zeus' McClurkin in April, who wears number 30 for the team.
McClurkin said the Globetrotters were thrilled to be back in Australia.
"The atmosphere down here is electric and amazing," McClurkin said.
The 2022 "Spread Game" tour commemorates legendary Globetrotter Curly Neal, who was the face of the exhibition team for nearly two decades.
"He passed away in the height of COVID, and played for them [the globetrotters] for 22 years, wearing number 22," McClurkin said.
"This year is 2022, and we're honouring him in every way we can," he said.
Tickets are still available at $50 for adults and $20 for children under 16.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.