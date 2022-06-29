Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong uni records loss in 2021 as others see bumper surpluses

Updated June 29 2022 - 1:23am, first published 12:18am
At a loss: The University of Wollongong had a difficult 2021, financially, while other universities recorded record surpluses. Picture: Anna Warr

The University of Wollongong is the least profitable university in NSW, and, without the benefit of a one-time sell-off of a joint-university investment vehicle, would have been in the red for two years in a row, as other universities began to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

