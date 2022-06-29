Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tim Coenraad confident Illawarra Hawks will put together a great roster

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 29 2022 - 6:26am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLINIC: Illawarra Hawks player Tim Coenraad looks on as Lucas Bond from ASPECT South Coast School takes a shot. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

The start of the new NBL season is still months away but the "aggressive recruitment" campaign by the Adelaide 36ers is making waves across the country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.