Brad Mackay, the only player to have donned the jerseys of St George, Illawarra Steelers and the merged St George Illawarra outfits, is perhaps best placed to comment on the state of the game in the region.
Mackay started his career at St George, where he played 117 first grade games between 1987 to 1994, so will always be considered a Dragons fan favourite.
But history has shown the man himself that it is the Steelers who have got the better end of the merger between the two clubs.
"If anything it is the Dragons who have really lost out from this merger because almost all the players live in the Illawarra, 90 per cent of the training is in the Illawarra, the stadium down here has been upgraded and they are talking about a Centre of Excellence through the University of Wollongong," Mackay said.
"All of this is in the Illawarra.
"The only thing that separates them is the name St George. And thinking of the name, it has little relevance in Kogorah really, with the council area referred to as Bayside and all the precincts for the emergency services called Georges River.
"I think in the next decade or so St George will become more associated with the Illawarra Steelers.
"In 20 years from now those few Illawarra fans who still think [Bobby] Miillward sold out the club will come around to thank him and praise him for playing the long game so to speak."
Mackay, whose stellar career saw him represent NSW 17 times and play 12 games for Australia, joined the Illawarra Steelers in 1996.
The hard-working back-rower had spent the previous year playing for the Western Reds.
But when the war erupted between the Super League and ARL, he left the Perth-based side to join the Steelers in the ARL competition.
"It was the best move for me. I was so glad to join the club because it really seemed to be all about community," Mackay said.
"My first year at the club though wasn't great. I was too big. We had spent so much time doing big leg weights, which didn't suit my game.
"By the second year I got off the big weights, I put some miles on the training paddock and I won player of the year that year. That was really special to me, it was important to me to become a valuable member and not be a burden."
In the Steelers last stand-alone season of 1998, before playing as St George Illawarra Dragons from 1999, Mackay played 15 of the 24-games as the Steelers finished the season in 12th.
"My three seasons at the Steelers was very enjoyable," he said. "We only got wind of the financial troubles that the Steelers were in right at the end really. Bobby [Millward] Steeler had exhausted himself, working hard to keep the Steelers afloat. Him and the Cleary brothers, they were doing their best but it just became too much for them, especially with the Super League-ARL war."
Mackay, who still lives in the Illawarra, was looking forward to reuniting with former teammates this weekend as the Steelers celebrate their 40th anniversary.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
