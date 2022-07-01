Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Twin towers planned for Kenny Street deli site

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
July 1 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A twin tower development for the southern edge of the Wollongong CBD has returned to Wollongong City Council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.