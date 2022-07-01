Twin towers planned for Kenny Street deli site

A twin tower development for the southern edge of the Wollongong CBD has returned to Wollongong City Council.
The 17-storey development, worth more than $80 million, is planned for the site of the Kenny Street deli, now repurposed as a DIY skate park named Mavericks.
The proposal, from Wollongong Invest, was lodged last year but was refused by the local planning panel in December.
The proposed development calls for the demolition of blocks that run along Ellen Street between Atchison and Kenny streets.
The original proposal was for 272 apartments at one stage, but that has since been reduced to 263 apartments, according to revised documents lodged with council.
The apartment breakdown is; one studio apartment, 47 one-bedroom, 205 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom apartments.
The twin towers will also include a 100-place childcare centre, some retail tenancies and 337 car parking spaces across five levels - two of which will be underground
Forty spaces will be allocated to the childcare centre for staff and parents.
Among the other changes, the tower's podium has been moved closer to Ellen Street and the tower footprint between levels five to 17 has been reduced due to the removal of one unit per level in both towers.
Two-storey residential apartments have also been added to the three street frontages.
A revised traffic report lodged as part of the application stated the development would result in
94 vehicle movements in the morning peak and 89 in the evening.
That is estimated to be lower than current movements, taking into account the large number of cars that use the old deli car park.
The application is on public exhibition until July 7.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
