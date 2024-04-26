Five things to ponder ahead of round eight of the 2024 District League

The District League's top five could be set for a shake-up as the Illawarra competition gears up for a crunch weekend of matches.
Four of the top five teams will feature in two matches in round eight, with Oak Flats tackling Thirroul and Fernhill to host Shoalhaven.
The action will kick off on Saturday with Picton facing Gerringong at Hume Oval; Bellambi taking on Unanderra at Elizabeth Reserve; the Goats meeting Balgownie at Berkeley Sports; the Falcons meeting the Thunder at Keith Bond Oval; and Warilla hosting University of Wollongong at King Mickey Park.
The round will then wrap up on Sunday with the Foxes to take on Shoalhaven at Ray Robinson Oval.
Here are five key talking points ahead of round eight:
Can Shoalhaven retain top spot?
It's been an impressive start to Shoalhaven's first campaign back in the District League, but Nathan Aldridge's side received a reality check against Oak Flats last week.
Last year's Community League champions won their opening six games in the 2024 DL, before falling 3-1 to the Falcons last Sunday.
It was Shoalhaven's toughest opponent since overcoming Berkeley Sports by 2-1 in mid-March, and they will face another tough opponent in round eight - Fernhill.
The 2023 District League grand final winners have claimed four wins from six starts this season to sit in fourth spot on the table.
The Foxes claimed a tough 1-0 win over Warilla last weekend, and will be confident of taking down Shoalhaven on their home turf.
If successful, the result could see Shoalhaven lose their grip on top spot.
Will the Falcons or Rosellas swoop in?
While Shoalhaven continue to lead the competition, two rivals are nipping at their heels.
The side sits on top with 15 points next to their name, holding a two-point buffer from the Falcons and Rosellas. However, Oak Flats boast a far superior goal difference record of +18 goals, compared to Shoalhaven (+7) and Bellambi (+1).
The Falcons showed why they are one of the league's title contenders by taking down Shoalhaven in round seven. However, they face another stern test when they take on Thirroul this weekend.
The Thunder sit in fifth spot on the ladder, but will head into the game on the back of two successive defeats. John Cropper's team will need to bounce back swiftly if they are going to beat Oak Flats.
Meanwhile, the Rosellas can continue to pile pressure on the top two sides when they host Unanderra on Saturday.
After dropping down from the Premier League at the end of last year, Bellambi have made a solid start to their 2024 DL campaign.
Steven Dimitrievski's side will be hotly backed to add to that tally against the Hearts at Elizabeth Reserve.
Can UOW get their campaign going?
Looking at the other end of the table, it's been a rough start to the 2024 season for University of Wollongong.
UOW have struggled to find their feet under the guidance of new gaffer Neil Blackmore, sitting in 12th spot with just one competition point in pocket.
The Students have had their issues across the field, but the biggest concern has been their defence. The side has shipped 29 goals in their opening seven games.
It's been a disappointing campaign so far after finishing three points away from a top-five finish in 2023.
However, UOW can take plenty of heart from their gritty performance against Berkeley Sports last weekend. The hosts conceded a goal early, but showed plenty of resolve during the 2-1 defeat.
If they can put in a similar 90-minute effort on Saturday against Warilla, the Students could emerge with a positive result.
The Wanderers also only have one point next to their name, though they boast a far superior goal difference (-8) record compared to UOW (-26).
The clash at King Mickey Park could be crucial in deciding who claims the wooden spoon.
Are Gerringong poised to break through?
They may sit in seventh spot on the table, but Gerringong could move into the top five by the end of round eight.
After finishing one win away from last year's grand final, the Breakers have had an inconsistent start to the 2024 season, claiming three wins and a draw while suffering three defeats to sit in seventh position.
However, Brad Boardman's men look to have found their groove in the past fortnight by claiming 2-0 and 5-4 wins over Thirroul and Fernhill respectively.
The Breakers will be confident that they can make it three victories on the trot when they face the 11th-placed Picton on Saturday.
With the two sides above them - the Thunder and Balgownie - facing tougher challenges this weekend, Gerringong could well by poised to leap-frog them into fifth position.
Only time will tell.
Will the Hearts continue to build?
Unanderra's struggles in 2023 have been well documented, with the side finishing the season with wooden spoon in hand.
However, the Hearts seem to have found a way to fight back so far this season, securing two wins from six starts to hold ninth spot on the table. They maintain a seven-point buffer from the bottom three teams.
Under new head coach John Corbacho, Unanderra in particular have started to hit their straps in the past fortnight.
The team claimed a solid 4-2 victory over Thirroul on April 13, before sharing the points with Balgownie following a 1-1 stalemate last Saturday.
The task doesn't get any easier for the Hearts in round eight, with the side travelling to Elizabeth Reserve to face Bellambi.
Unanderra will hold the underdog tag on Sunday. However, if they can show a similar resolve to the past few weeks, Corbacho's men could emerge with another positive result.
