The secret behind Bellambi's hot start to this year's District League

There is a fresh feeling around Elizabeth Park, as Bellambi look to build on an impressive start to the 2024 District League season.
Just a few months after they were forced to quash rumours about the club folding - and then demoted from the Illawarra Premier League - the Rosellas have notched up two successive wins to kick off their 2024 campaign.
While it's still only early days, head coach Steven Dimitrievski couldn't have asked for a better beginning for his side.
They began their campaign by beating Warilla 2-1 in front of their home faithful a fortnight ago, before putting on a show to thrash University of Wollongong 7-1 last weekend.
This year marks the first time since Bellambi has played in the District League since 2019. They were won the league double that year, earning promotion to the IPL ahead of the 2020 season. The following two years were impacted by COVID, with Andy Paine and Jeff Allport having stints as head coach.
Dimitrievski took over the reins ahead of the 2022 campaign and the Rosellas struggled in his debut season. However, they were saved from relegation at the end of that season after Woonona dropped out of the men's premiership.
Things didn't get any easier last year, with the side finishing winless at the foot of the Premier League table.
2024 signals Dimitrievski's third season at the helm. This time around, he has a new squad at his disposal - and the Rosellas appear to be reaping the rewards.
"It's been a fantastic start from the boys. A lot of people had written us off and I'm not sure where all the doom and gloom came from, but we just worry about ourselves," Dimitrievski told the Mercury.
"The boys have come to training eager, they work together and the culture is first class. I've just said them to go out and play football. Win, loss or draw, that's what it's all about. They listen to my instructions and just playing with a smile on their face. That's the new kind of philosophy, just enjoy the game more.
"But it's still early days. I can't really complain, we've had two wins from two, but I've been around a long time and it's only two weeks in the season - there's still another 20 rounds to go. You can't win much in round two.
"But it's a positive start and long may it continue."
While Dimitrievski has been at the helm for a while, he has a new captain by his side in 2024.
Lachlan Ogorman took the mantle following the off-season departure of Jake Webster to District League rivals Fernhill.
Dimitrievski said Ogorman was doing a great job as skipper of a revamped squad.
"Lachlan has been fantastic in terms of leadership," he said.
"I spoke to him before the season started and said 'how would you like to be captain? At the end of the day, I just need you to lead by example'. But we've got a couple of leaders out there. Maurice (Aloegninou) has come back again and our visa players are fantastic as well. And we've got Volkan (Guldan) in goals with Ahmed (Aglarawi) back on board, so I've got a couple of keepers which is great.
"We've had a lot of change, we've probably got a 95 per cent new first-grade squad. Even the youth grade and reserve grade (squads) are all new, so there's a little bit more depth in the club - though we're still looking for a few more reserve grade players to put pressure on the first grade boys.
"But the vibe is great. At the end of the day, it's a rebuilding year. We're about having fun and whatever happens, happens."
Saturday, March 16:
Unanderra v UOW at Unanderra Oval; Thirroul v Fernhill at Thomas Gibson Park; Balgownie v Gerringong at Judy Masters Oval; Warilla v Picton at King Mickey Park.
Sunday, March 17:
Bellambi v Oak Flats at Elizabeth Park; Berkeley Sports v Shoalhaven at Berkeley Sports Ground.
