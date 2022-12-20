New Woonona club president Scott Kell says his club's future remains in safe hands, despite the Sharks pulling out of the Illawarra Premier League next year.
Football South Coast board of directors last week confirmed their declarations for the 2023 men's premiership, which didn't feature the Sharks, who have opted to not compete in either of the IPL or District League.
It is a bitter blow for the Sharks, who only two years ago created club history by winning their first ever IPL premiership. The move also came after rumours circulated on social media about Woonona being set to fold.
However, Kell - who recently took over the presidency reins from John Banks - has swiftly quashed that speculation.
While disappointed to drop out of the Premier League, he confirmed that the Sharks were still alive and well, with the club promising to continue focusing on developing their women's and junior football programs.
"The decision was due to a lack of committee members, and the time it took from the committee members to run it. That's basically what it came down too. And there was nobody willing to step up and put in that amount of time," Kell said.
"It's disappointing that we won't play in the men's Premier League but, from a club perspective, that's just one tier of our football. That's only one tier, and we still play in three of them. We already have two teams playing in the masters and next year we will have an all age men's team playing too, which is made up of ex-Woonona juniors. And then there's obviously the women's and juniors too.
"We still have over 400 registered players at Woonona. The club's in a good spot moving forward and we've got a fresh committee, and we're a very community-based club looking for a pathway for our juniors at all levels to participate in football. We've also got a big percentage of women playing.
"The name lives on, we're still there as a club."
Kell said the Sharks hadn't one day ruled out a return to the Premier League, though they would have to take the long road back.
"It's a long way back once you step out like we've stepped out. We haven't stepped back to District League or all age div one or two, we've stepped right back to div three," he said.
"It would take a lot of promotions."
Woonona's place in the 2023 Illawarra Premier League will be taken by District League premiers Helensburgh, with wooden spooners Bellambi to remain in the Illawarra's top flight.
As part of the men's premiership structure, Community League champions Gerringong will also move up to the District League while last-placed Kiama will remain in the DL.
Football South Coast is yet to confirm which team - if any - will replace the promoted Breakers in Community League next season.
