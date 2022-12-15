It's official: Helensburgh have got the green light to play in next year's Premier League.
Football South Coast's board of directors on Thursday afternoon confirmed their declarations for the 2023 men's premiership, which includes the Thistle jumping up to the IPL.
It is just reward for Andy Paine's men, who swept all before them on their way to claiming the District League premiership this year. The Thistle fell short at the last hurdle to Unanderra on grand final day, which was the only thing that prevented them from having an unbeaten campaign.
Paine told the Mercury in September that his club was ready to play in the Premier League.
"I've come in the tail end of this, the club has been working towards it for a while now, and [former Thistle coach] Brad Boardman started all of that," he said.
"We've got one of the largest junior bases in the Illawarra, so it's been an aim of ours to create a pathway for the kids in our community to play in the highest level in the Illawarra."
Helensburgh will move into the spot of Woonona who - two years after claiming the IPL title - have opted not to play in the men's premiership in 2023.
That decision also means that wooden spooners Bellambi will remain in the Premier League next year. It is the third year that the team placed last on the IPL ladder haven't been demoted, with the previous two times occurring due to the impact of COVID-19.
While the Thistle slides up to the IPL, their spot in the District League will be taken by Community League premiers Gerringong. DL wooden spooners Kiama will also stay in the same competition.
2023 competition participants:
Premier League:
Albion Park, Bellambi, Bulli, Coniston, Corrimal, Cringila, Helensburgh, Port Kembla, South Coast United, Tarrawanna, Wollongong Olympic and Wollongong United.
District League:
Balgownie, Berkeley Sports, Fernhill, Gerringong, Kiama, Oak Flats, Picton, Shellharbour, Thirroul, Unanderra, University and Warilla.
