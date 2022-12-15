Illawarra Mercury
Helensburgh Thistle confirmed for 2023 Illawarra Premier League promotion

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated December 15 2022 - 5:07pm, first published 4:13pm
Brad Watts celebrates after scoring a goal for Helensburgh in their major semi-final this year against Unanderra. Picture by Anna Warr

It's official: Helensburgh have got the green light to play in next year's Premier League.

