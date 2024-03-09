The results that shocked in round two of the District League competition

Bellambi and Shoalhaven's results in round two of the District League will make the 10 other teams in the competition stand up and take notice.
The Rosellas put on a clinic away to University, downing the Students 7-1 on their home turf. Meanwhile, Shoalhaven were more than up for the test against a strong Balgownie side, beating them 2-0.
These two results highlighted the best of the action in round two of the District League competition.
Around the grounds, Fernhill dispatched of Picton 4-1, Oak Flats and Berkeley had a 1-1 draw and Thirroul pumped Warilla 4-0.
Steve Dimitrievski's side were utterly dominant against UOW on Saturday, March 9.
The game was all but over before half-time with Bellambi up 4-0 with a double from Luis Gonzales and goals from Alhassane Camara and Gaku Yamamoto.
Oscar Knight drew one back for UOW just before the break, but Bellambi put the game to bed in the second 45 with strikes from Gonzales (to complete his hat-trick), Lachlan Ogorman and Cameron Banks.
Bellambi sit top of the District League table after two games on goal difference, alongside Fernhill and new boys Shoalhaven.
Shoalhaven coach Nathan Aldridge said prior to the game that Balgownie would be a 'step up' for his team. In the end they were more than up for the task with a 2-0 win.
There was late drama at South Nowra Football Ground with goals from Jaxon Scholtz and Harry Connell late in the contest seeing the three points head Shoalhaven's way.
Make no mistake, Shoalhaven won't just make up the numbers following their promotion to the District League.
Brody Jelliffe cancelled out Ryosuke Matsuoka's first half strike as Oak Flats and Berkeley played out a 1-1 draw at Keith Bond Oval.
New Oak Flats co-coaches Chad Bishop and Brenton Burke have started their tenure with a draw and a loss. But Bishop said it was still very much early days.
"You probably look at the first month of any competition and there's always surprising results," Bishop said.
"It's not panic stations yet for us. There are a couple of new players but the majority of them are there from last year, but it's a different type of football that we're trying to play from last year. So it's going to take time.
"We understand that. We'll give the players enough time to sort themselves into how we want to play the game and hopefully the results start to show."
There will be a midweek round two fixture between Unanderra and Gerringong (Tuesday, March 12) with both of them in Australia Cup action this weekend.
Then into round three on Saturday, March 16, Balgownie will host Gerringong, Thirroul take on Fernhill, Unanderra play UOW and Picton travel to Warilla.
The next day, Bellambi play Oak Flats and Shoalhaven have their first away trip of the season to Berkeley.
