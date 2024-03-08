Shoalhaven FC passed their first District League test, now another awaits

Shoalhaven FC are tasked with another test just days after their proudest moment as a club in over a decade.
The 2023 Community League champions' round one win against Picton marked their first game in the District League competition since the mid-2000s.
The moment was an accumulation of years of tireless work from those involved in the club to get them back up into the Illawarra's second tier competition.
Shoalhaven hosted a full day of action at South Nowra Football Grounds against Picton, picking up two wins and a draw across the three grades.
Whilst the day was a massive moment in the history of the club, Shoalhaven coach Nathan Aldridge acknowledged the team must forget about it immediately, with their next test just around the corner in the form of Balgownie.
"It was a big thing," Aldridge said.
"It's a work in progress. It's going to take time but we're happy with where we're at. We can only get better. For us, 2024 is about getting out there every week and being competitive. It's a big step from where we were last year so we're not looking too far ahead.
"It's going to be a bit of a step up (Balgownie). I think it's a good test for us, but I'm confident we can get the job done again."
There are five games in the District League round two on Saturday, March 9. The Unanderra and Gerringong fixture will be played on Tuesday, March 12.
Fernhill and Bellambi had great wins against Oak Flats and Warilla respectively in round one, whilst there were draws between University and Gerringong, as well as Berkeley and Unanderra in the first week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.