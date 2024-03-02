'We've got a point to prove': All the action from District League round one

Bellambi have begun life in the District League in the best possible way whilst defending grand final champions Fernhill also picked up three points in round one.
District League teams kicked off their season on Saturday, March 2 with three games being played simultaneously.
Balgownie Rangers in fact collected the first three points on offer with a 3-1 win against Thirroul on Thursday, February 29, before Bellambi and Fernhill also won on the Saturday.
The Rosellas were relegated from the Illawarra Premier League and began their life in the second tier against Warilla.
The Wanderers in fact took the lead through Hasan Ayoub, but Bellambi showed great fight to equalise through Gaku Yamamoto and then take the lead through Luis Gonzales to record an important victory at Elizabeth Park.
Meanwhile at Keith Bond Oval it was a replay of last year's major semi-final between Oak Flats and defending champions, Fernhill.
The Foxes picked up from where they left off after their grand final win in 2023. Against the Falcons, Fernhill took a 3-0 lead inside the half-hour with goals from Jake Webster, Jordan Hughes and Riku Amakawa.
Oak Flats made it a nervy finish for Fernhill, with Bojan Caric and Todd Sparks both scoring in the dying stages. However, the Foxes held on for a 3-2 win.
With the likes of grand final heroes Daniel and Dejan Djukic, as well Shane Ardle missing from the opening game, Fernhill coach Dale White said it was an incredible result.
"It was very pleasing to go down there and blow them off the park early," White said.
"We probably should have put the game to bed in the second half but I was very happy to leave there with three points. Two of our goals yesterday were just awesome team goals. Jordan Hughes was super.
"We've got a point to prove this year. There's an expectation of Fernhill. There's expectation and goals that I have this season. And we definitely showed what we're about for that first 30 minutes.
Meanwhile at Kooloobong Oval, UOW and Gerringong played out a 1-1 draw. Adam Bassuni got the students off to the perfect start before Daniel Lucas equalised for the Breakers before half-time.
In the remaining District League fixtures on Sunday, March 3, Berkeley host Unanderra and Shoalhaven play Picton. Both games at 3pm at Berkeley Sports and South Nowra Football Grounds respectively.
