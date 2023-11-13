The winds of change have arrived in Unanderra with John Corbacho taking the reins as the Hearts head coach.
It remains to be seen whether the Hearts play in District League or Community League next year - after collecting the first-grade wooden spoon in 2023 - but the club unveiled Corbacho as their new boss in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
After winning the 2022 grand final, Unanderra lost a lot of players during the off-season, leading to a difficult campaign this year on field.
However, there is plenty of optimism around the club with the Corbacho signing.
"John's passion and dedication for football shines through his past accomplishments, both in team play and individual player development," the club wrote on social media.
"With a coaching philosophy rooted in empowering athletes to unlock their full potential, John is set to ignite a fire within our club and lead us to new heights in 2024.
"Join us in welcoming John to the Derra family and let's embark on the journey of growth, development and victories."
