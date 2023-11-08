Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

University of Wollongong unveil Neil Blackmore as their 2024 District League head coach

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
November 8 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Wollongong Football Club's new head coach, Neil Blackmore. Picture - UOW FC
University of Wollongong Football Club's new head coach, Neil Blackmore. Picture - UOW FC

Neil Blackmore is no stranger to getting out of his comfort zone, and he's ready to embrace his latest challenge after being unveiled as the University of Wollongong Football Club's new head coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.