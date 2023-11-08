Illawarra Mercury
Wests Devils sign former NRL rake James Segeyaro for 2024 Illawarra League season

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 8 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 12:00pm
Former Penrith hooker James Segeyaro has linked with Wests. Picture by Adam McLean
Former Penrith hooker James Segeyaro has linked with Wests. Picture by Adam McLean

Wests have landed the first big recruitment fish ahead of next Illawarra League season, with the Devils bringing 155-game NRL hooker James Segeyaro to Parrish Park.

